Analysts Anticipate SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.89 Million

Analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to announce $100.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.50 million and the lowest is $100.18 million. SVMK reported sales of $88.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $440.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $75,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $459,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SVMK by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $34,998,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,041. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. SVMK has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

