Analysts Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFRX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of IFRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 19,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.