Analysts Expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Nine Energy Service posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 83,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,288. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

In related news, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

