Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $987.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

ODFL stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.91. 558,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,191. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $253.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

