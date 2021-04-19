Analysts Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to announce sales of $493.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $503.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.51 million. Roku posted sales of $320.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million.

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.93.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $15.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $361.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,635. Roku has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.94 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

