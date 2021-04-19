Analysts Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $29.79

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avantor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 825.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 52,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,299. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 268.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.