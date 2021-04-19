Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT at $129.67

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.67.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $249,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,508 shares in the company, valued at $30,194,671.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,503,694 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $124.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $161.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

