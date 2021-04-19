Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $162.29

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.29.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

