Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $479.33

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $479.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $497.13 and its 200 day moving average is $475.83. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $256.42 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

