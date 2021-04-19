Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $113.22

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

