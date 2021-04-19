Analysts Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price at $19.25

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STIM. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of STIM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 267,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,473. The company has a market cap of $285.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Analyst Recommendations for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit