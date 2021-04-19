Analysts Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STIM. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of STIM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 267,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,473. The company has a market cap of $285.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

