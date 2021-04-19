Analysts Set Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target at $6.04

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 25,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

