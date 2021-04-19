Analyzing Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and PotlatchDeltic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 10 0 2.83 PotlatchDeltic 0 2 1 1 2.75

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential downside of 8.53%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 23.16%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than PotlatchDeltic.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -20.12% 13.27% 1.57% PotlatchDeltic 8.62% 9.37% 4.92%

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 205.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and PotlatchDeltic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $3.79 billion 3.27 -$2.16 billion $1.00 8.86 PotlatchDeltic $827.10 million 4.98 $55.66 million $0.80 76.86

PotlatchDeltic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PotlatchDeltic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Annaly Capital Management on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.