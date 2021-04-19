Analyzing Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Biomerica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$16.40 million ($39.80) -0.25 Biomerica $6.69 million 8.72 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -20.61

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achieve Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Achieve Life Sciences and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 406.88%. Biomerica has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 139.10%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than Biomerica.

Profitability

This table compares Achieve Life Sciences and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.08% -64.55% Biomerica -69.82% -42.18% -32.10%

Volatility & Risk

Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biomerica beats Achieve Life Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

