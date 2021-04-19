Analyzing GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89% Cohen & Steers 28.26% 58.44% 33.41%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cohen & Steers has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 21.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 7.79 $134.62 million $2.57 25.84

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

