Analyzing TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -6.11% -0.67% -0.54% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for TrueCar and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 4 5 0 2.56 Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $20.91, suggesting a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than TrueCar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.88 million 1.33 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -12.23 Chindata Group $120.74 million 43.50 -$24.69 million N/A N/A

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chindata Group beats TrueCar on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides accurate, geographically specific, and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

