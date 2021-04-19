Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $379.56

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $379.56 and last traded at $378.32, with a volume of 31042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $375.62.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

