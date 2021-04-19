Antiample 24-Hour Volume Tops $769.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $769.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Antiample

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

