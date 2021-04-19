Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aperam has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of APEMY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.5166 per share. This represents a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

