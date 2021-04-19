Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.62 Billion

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $77.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $82.91 billion. Apple posted sales of $58.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $336.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $331.62 billion to $341.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $350.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $339.49 billion to $358.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.84. 93,771,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,668,195. Apple has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Comments


