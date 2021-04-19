Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69,793 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 304.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 429.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Apple by 307.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Apple by 82.7% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its position in Apple by 252.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 741,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 531,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average of $124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

