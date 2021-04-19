AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $162.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.61. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,681. AptarGroup has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

