Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.64 on Monday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

