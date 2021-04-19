Argus Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,151.57.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,282.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,097.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,849.49. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,296.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $10,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

