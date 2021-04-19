Arionum Achieves Market Cap of $95,193.63 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $95,193.63 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,562.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.58 or 0.03840716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.56 or 0.00446382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $861.66 or 0.01579224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00617125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.59 or 0.00521591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00057626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.50 or 0.00394966 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00241699 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

