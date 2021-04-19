Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Cut by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 3.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $75,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,256. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $137.44.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

