Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $64.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after buying an additional 1,405,654 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Arvinas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after buying an additional 458,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 59,046 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

