Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.85 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Ascot Resources stock opened at C$0.98 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The company has a market cap of C$342.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

