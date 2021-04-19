Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ASXC opened at $1.75 on Friday. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asensus Surgical stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

