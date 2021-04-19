Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) versus OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Head-To-Head Review

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashtead Group and OMV Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 7 6 0 2.46 OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 13.37% 24.20% 7.02% OMV Aktiengesellschaft -1.64% 4.61% 1.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $5.84 billion 5.08 $936.90 million $8.83 29.90 OMV Aktiengesellschaft $26.28 billion 0.64 $1.96 billion $5.57 9.20

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Ashtead Group. OMV Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats OMV Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip. The company also provides power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, and remodeling; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential emergencies, covid-19, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film/TV production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. The company operates 873 stores in the United States, 75 stores in Canada, and 193 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.38 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines, processes, and sells petroleum products to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in the gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. This segment operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania. OMV Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

