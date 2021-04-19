ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

