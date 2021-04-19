Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $171.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $13,476,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 701.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

