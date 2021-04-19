Atheios Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,287.17 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Atheios has a market cap of $65,287.17 and $36.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,935.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,113.59 or 0.03847411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.00463599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $889.90 or 0.01619908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.91 or 0.00591442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.00532549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00060056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.40 or 0.00410298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003852 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,030,165 coins and its circulating supply is 39,606,278 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

