Atlas Crest Investment Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ACICU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 26th

Atlas Crest Investment’s (OTCMKTS:ACICU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 26th. Atlas Crest Investment had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Atlas Crest Investment’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ACICU stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45.

