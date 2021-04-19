AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.61 Million

Brokerages predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce $17.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.64 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $24.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $75.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.86 million to $75.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $88.54 million, with estimates ranging from $83.30 million to $93.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

