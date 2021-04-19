Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.47 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.00 or 0.00048139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $314.77 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.47 or 0.00311087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008688 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,851.54 or 0.03301342 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,779,178 coins and its circulating supply is 128,613,143 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.