AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $189.80. 6,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.89 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $195.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

