AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

NYSE AVB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.36. 492,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,859. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $607,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

