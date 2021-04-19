Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sells 73,848 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Rinda Sama sold 4,262 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $219,152.04.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $172,366.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.67. 363,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $61.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.