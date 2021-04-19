B. Riley Begins Coverage on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of WKHS opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,445 shares of company stock worth $11,750,738. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

