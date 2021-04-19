B. Riley Raises Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $49.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CL King raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

