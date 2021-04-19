Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.41. 107,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,014. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

