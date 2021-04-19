Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in March

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,814,400 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 10,235,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,381.8 days.

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

