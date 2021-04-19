Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BCV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,755. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

