Bank of America Begins Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 641,326 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.