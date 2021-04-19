Banner (BANR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Banner to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect Banner to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

