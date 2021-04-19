Bao Finance Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $36.50 million and $3.15 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00276665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.55 or 0.00683278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,092.31 or 0.99926728 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00865730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

