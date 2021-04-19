Barclays Begins Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DSEY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

