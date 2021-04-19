Barton Investment Management Has $258.74 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Barton Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,834 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises approximately 24.1% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $258,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

SHOP stock traded down $59.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,148.72. 26,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,133.08. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $556.01 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.30, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

