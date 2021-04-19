BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.73

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 10497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

